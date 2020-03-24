Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards 2020 postponed

The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards, due to be held at Newbury Racecourse in November, have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The awards, which attract an audience of more than 300 every year, were due to be launched next month and judged over the summer, with site visits to the shortlisted companies.

Newbury Weekly News managing director James Gurney said: "We care passionately about the West Berkshire business community and the wider community. That’s why, in light of the Government’s most recent advice regarding the coronavirus epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Best in Business Awards.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, but we have to put the welfare of our sponsors, event partners, finalists and guests first. We have no choice. To do otherwise would be irresponsible.

"We plan to announce a new date as soon as possible, taking into account the evolving circumstances and latest available advice."