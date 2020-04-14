Commercial property available in West Berkshire

Quintons Commercial Property Agents writes this editorial in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown.

What will happen in the future? How long will this last? What if I cannot pay my rent?

These are all calls that we are receiving and will continue to receive.

What we need to remember is that we are all in this situation together and where possible people need to help each other as much as they can.

During lockdown, people like to look at houses online. Although not as attractive, we have a range of commercial properties online at www.quintons.co.uk – if you are really bored!

New instructions before lockdown included:

Quintons is instructed to let a number of business units at 1, Calleva Park, Aldermaston, ranging in size from 1,250 sq ft upwards. Some units may be sold. Features include allocated parking, air conditioning in some units, mainly open-plan space, landscaped grounds and good retail and banking facilities nearby.

Quintons is instructed to offer Unit D, Mandarin Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury, for sale. The units totals 4,898 sq ft over ground and first floors. The property includes roller shutter door, offices on ground and first floor, mezzanine floor and ample parking and yard area to the front and side of the property.

Also for sale is 4 and 5 The Galloway Centre, Hambridge Road, Newbury. Quintons is instructed to sell this property, which comprises two units joined together with first-floor office space. Features include loading doors, three phase power and parking for 10 cars.

Quintons is instructed to let a self-contained office space at at 5 West Mills Yard, close to Newbury town centre. The space totals 704 sq ft, which includes a mix of open plan space and directors’ offices. The office includes three parking spaces within the development.

Quintons has been asked to let office space at 23 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury, from 2,350 sq ft to 4,700 sq ft. The space includes eight parking spaces per floor, 16 in total. Internally the space is refurbished and includes air conditioning, a mix of open-plan space and directors’ offices. Flexible lettings are available.

Quintons is instructed to let first-floor office space at 27 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury, which totals 1,333 sq ft. The office is set up as two open-plan areas and includes two WCs, good natural light, a kitchen and four parking spaces.

For further information on any of the commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at the website

www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.