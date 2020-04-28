University Centre Newbury development update

THE University Centre Newbury (UCN) project is on track to be opening in September 2020, with online delivery integrated within many programmes.

Phase One of UCN begins with the redevelopment of a designated area of the Newbury College building.

The centre will include professional teaching rooms, digital labs to support digital and computing courses, meetings rooms and refreshment facilities.

On opening, opportunities will be offered in the following areas – business, finance, digital technologies, healthcare and leadership and management – to support the identified training needs of the local community and businesses.

University Centre Newbury will provide a range of training and development support, from short courses, apprenticeships, degrees and postgraduate programmes.

If there is a course that you would like to develop to meet the specific needs of your business, email info@ucn.ac.uk to discuss how the UCN team can build this for you.

Business and engineering degree and postgraduate courses will be offered in partnership with Buckinghamshire New University.

The University of Reading will be partnering with the UCN to deliver the Children’s Development and Learning Foundation degree, making it even easier to achieve a degree locally.

Visit www.ucn.ac.uk to apply online and get a head start into the future, explore further details of the courses offered and find out more about the development of UCN.