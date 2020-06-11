Sign up for Newbury West Berkshire Midsummer Economic Development Forum

THE Newbury West Berkshire economic development company (EDC) and West Berkshire Council will host a Midsummer Economic Development Forum on Thursday, June 18, at 8am on Zoom.

An expert multi-sector panel of industry, business and community leaders will discuss the post-lockdown economic recovery in West Berkshire.

Newbury MP Laura Farris will also be discussing the Government’s plans to support business post-lockdown.

The forum will host updates from local business and community leaders including West Berkshire Council chief executive Nick Carter, Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton, Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill, Parkway Shopping centre manager Andrew Marmot and The Vineyard managing director Andrew McKenzie.

Also during the forum, West Berkshire Brewery chairman David Bruce will officially hand over the chairmanship of Newbury West Berkshire EDC to former Newbury MP Richard Benyon.

Newbury West Berkshire is a non-political, not-for-profit economic development company made up of businesses and community organisations in West Berkshire.

Sign up for the forum here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/west-berkshire-economic-development-forum-tickets-108843162830