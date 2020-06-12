Commercial property deals happening in lockdown

Quintons Commercial Property Agents writes this editorial under the Government guidance – we are open for business as long as we respect the social distancing rules.

This means that we can attend meetings, undertake viewings etc, as long as all parties respect each other’s wishes and that of the Government. The new way of working seems to be OK at the moment.

Terms have been agreed during lockdown on a number of properties and the market remains buoyant despite the uncertainty around.

Quintons is instructed to let a number of business units in Calleva Park, Aldermaston, ranging from 1,250 sq ft upwards. Some units may be sold. Features include allocated parking, air conditioning in some units, mainly open-plan space and landscaped grounds.

Quintons is instructed to sell 4 and 5 The Galloway Centre, Hambridge Road, Newbury, which comprises two units joined together with first-floor office space. Features include loading doors, three-phase power and parking for 10 cars.

Quintons has been asked to let office space at 23 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury, from 2,350 sq ft to 4,700 sq ft. The space includes eight parking spaces per floor, 16 in total. Internally the space is refurbished and includes air conditioning, a mix of open-plan space and directors’ offices.

Quintons is instructed to let open storage land at Express Way, Newbury, for 12 months. The land totals 0.56 acres and is available at £25,000 per annum. The site is gated and ready for occupation straight away.

Quintons is instructed to to let a retail unit/office in Hungerford High Street. The space totals 679 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to market a warehouse of 3,600 sq ft at Bone Lane, Newbury. which includes three-phase power, WC, loading door, parking and lorry access for deliveries.

Quintons is instructed to market a freehold Grade II-listed property in Bartholomew Street, Newbury, arranged over basement, ground and two upper floors, The total size is 840 sq ft. The building could be converted to residential subject to planning permission. The guide price is £169,950.

Quintons is instructed to market offices of 2,144 sq ft in Hambridge Lane, Newbury. The offices are mainly open-plan but with four directors’ offices/meeting rooms. The offices include eight parking spaces, ladies and gents WCs and kitchen.

Quintons is instructed to offer a range of workshop units at Wessex Business Park, A4, near Newbury, from 1,666 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft. Rents start from £12,000 per year with no rates payable on the smaller units. The units have large loading doors, three-phase power and offices available.

For full details or further information on any of our commercial properties available for sale or to let, please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.