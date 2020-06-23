Berkshire Business Growth Hub – all you need to know

Over the past two months calls to the Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub have doubled.

In response to the unprecedented challenges facing our district’s businesses it has increased its staffing levels and launched a new coronavirus information and resource portal.

But Growth Hub manager Martin Hall is still concerned that many businesses in need do not know about the free advice and guidance on offer.

In conjunction with our online interview with Martin, here we summarise what the Hub does and what programmes it may be able to offer you and your business.

Berkshire Growth Hub has received a 98 per cent satisfaction rating from clients on its High Growth Programme

It engages with more than 1,000 businesses each year

It runs free one-to-one advice clinics and masterclasses for businesses on a range of business subjects, from digital marketing, finance and HR, to IT, cyber security and social media

In the 2019 Growth Hub Evaluation Survey, 91 per cent of clients stated the support they received had a positive impact on their business

The Berkshire Growth Hub has an extensive network of more than 90 industry partners, who can provide clients with specialist support and expertise. These include both private and public sector, local and national organisations, including the Department for International Trade, the Intellectual Property Office, Gardner Leader, the HR Dept, West Berkshire Council and Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce

Dedicated programmes:

Pre-Accelerator Programme – for those who are looking to start their own business. The next programme starts on September 11 and may be run remotely if necessary.

For more details visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co. uk/pre-accelerator

High Growth & Recovery Programme – 12 hours of impartial, tailored support one-to-one sessions with a

dedicated business advisor and industry experts.

For more details visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co. uk/about/high-growth-programme

ScaleUp Berkshire Programme – this programme is for scale-up businesses with an annual turnover of more than £1m.

More details can be found at www.berkshirebusinesshub.co. uk/scaleup-berkshire-programme