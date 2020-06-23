Berkshire Business Growth Hub – all you need to know

Lots to look foward to as auction house opens its doors once more
Tue, 23 Jun 2020
Over the past two months calls to the Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub have doubled.
In response to the unprecedented challenges facing our district’s businesses it has increased its staffing levels and launched a new coronavirus information and resource portal.
But Growth Hub manager Martin Hall is still concerned that many businesses in need do not know about the free advice and guidance on offer.
In conjunction with our online interview with Martin, here we summarise what the Hub does and what programmes it may be able to offer you and your business.
Dedicated programmes:
Pre-Accelerator Programme – for those who are looking to start their own business. The next programme starts on September 11 and may be run remotely if necessary.
For more details visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co. uk/pre-accelerator
High Growth & Recovery Programme – 12 hours of impartial, tailored support one-to-one sessions with a
dedicated business advisor and industry experts.
For more details visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co. uk/about/high-growth-programme
ScaleUp Berkshire Programme – this programme is for scale-up businesses with an annual turnover of more than £1m.
More details can be found at www.berkshirebusinesshub.co. uk/scaleup-berkshire-programme
