Newbury firm making return to offices safer after Covid-19 shutdown

Established more than 19 years ago, Cache Media Ltd, based in Pear Tree Lane, Newbury, has been distributing broadcast monitors, servers/encoders and mini cameras to broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV, Sky and Associated Press.

In addition, it also supplies AV equipment such as the ‘Virtual Window’ used by Emirates Airlines in its first class internal cabins.

During lockdown the company has seen a high demand from broadcasters and many others for its 10-bit converter boxes that help enhance internet conferences using Zoom and other systems.

It now has in stock a thermal camera that detects an abnormal temperature in any member of staff or visitor (and therefore should not be on the premises), thus ensuring the safety of the rest of the staff.

Cache Media managing director Stuart Cameron said: “My personal feeling is that we all need to do our bit to encourage everyone back to work in a safe way as quickly as possible.

“As people start to go back to work, they want to feel that they are in a safe environment.

“If you know that no one in the office has a temperature you feel more relaxed and confident.”

The device is about the size of an iPad and looks like a mirror with a sensor on top.

“As you walk into the foyer of your office environment, you stand in front of the ‘mirror’ and it tells you verbally whether or not you have a temperature,” said Mr Cameron.

“It’s as simple as that.”

It is extremely quick and has highly accurate temperature reading.

It can be wall or stand mounted and can be out of the box to working in less than 10 minutes so deployment is really fast.

Being Linux based, it is extremely reliable.

The device can also control the number of people entering a building if the entrance has an electronic door lock or a turnstile.

Mr Cameron said: “If you imagine a turnstile in operation and you want, say, a maximum of 200 people at any one time, it can control those numbers.

“The turnstile will not operate once the maximum number have been reached.

“Equally, it will not ‘turn’ if a person has a temperature – an indication that they may be unwell and need to go home.”

There are other systems like this but Mr Cameron says they are often too complex and too expensive.

The camera is around £1,500 plus VAT, excluding the stand.

Cache Media is also working on developing and producing a locally-designed display stand for the thermal camera.

It has been in touch with Park House School head of design and technology Wendy Hayes to come up with the design.

Mrs Hayes has already been behind a recent project making much-needed visors for health workers and carers following a shortage of PPE supplies.

The company will also donate a percentage of the stand purchase price to New Life Special Care Babies, which provides lifesaving equipment to NHS special care baby units.

One of the first companies to try the system is Newbury-based Cornflower, a leading supplier of bespoke printed products and souvenirs to museums, galleries, charities and visitor attractions around the world.

Its workforce returned to work on a phased basis from Monday and Cornflower director Simon Nutbrown said: “I am keen for my team to feel they are working in a safe environment.

“Along with social distancing measures, one-way systems and hand sanitisers, this device supplied by Cache Media is so simple.

“It is a great way of giving confidence to staff, helping to get workplaces back up and running as the lockdown eases.”

The camera will be sold through installers.

For more information, visit www.cache-media.com or call (01635) 283753.