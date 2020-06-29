Dominic joins Newbury law office

Law firm Gardner Leader, with branches across the South East, has welcomed two new solicitors to its commercial property team.

Dominic Dos Remediose will work at the company’s Newbury office and brings a wealth of experience, with close to 15 years in commercial property.

Prior to joining Gardner Leader, he worked for two regional practices – an in-house legal property team managing a large estate in Berkshire and Oxfordshire and as part of a university in-house legal team.

His experience spans across a range of areas, including agricultural property, advising on landlord and tenant matters in commercial and farming sectors, and estate management from acquisitions and disposals, easements and encroachments.

In private practice, Mr Dos Remediose worked in a highly-regarded real estate team advising clients on property transactions from commercial leases, acquisitions and disposals to residential conveyancing and auction sales.

Deirdre Smith will be based at Gardner Leader’s Maidenhead office.

She is a highly-qualified and experienced solicitor since 1989, has extensive experience across the entire real estate sector, including developers (residential and commercial), investors, end user and landlord and tenant in almost all subsectors of the market.

She was a partner at a large City of London law firm known for its real estate.

She has also practised for a FTSE100 company as well as for local authorities.

She is also a visiting lecturer in real estate for the University of Law.

Appointed to support the firm’s expanding commercial property division, both solicitors’ experience will strengthen the credentials of the Gardner Leader team to provide specialist advice to businesses, nationally and globally.

Gardner Leader partner and head of the commercial property team Greg Humphreys said: “We’re delighted to welcome Deirdre and Dominic to our growing team.

“Their broad experience, excellent skill sets and high-level market knowledge will add yet further expertise to the team, bringing clients peace of mind that help is at hand no matter their commercial property need.”