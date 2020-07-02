Solicitors’ new app is the missing Link

Award-winning solicitors, Gardner Leader, is the first law firm in Newbury, Thatcham and Maidenhead to implement an innovative new app that will revolutionise the way clients can communicate remotely with it.

The Link App is a free tool which allows Gardner Leader to send secure and confidential case updates quickly to clients via phones, tablets and computers.

To access the app, clients will have a specific username and password from The Link App.

The app uses 256-bit SSL encryption, the same security used by most banks, making it a highly-secure and private form of sharing legal documentation.

Messages can be exchanged between solicitor and client via the app and clients will use their secure, unique log-in to access their account.

“As a forward-thinking law firm, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to deliver our clients the best possible experience and in today’s Covid-19 world The Link App is also another way we can continue to deliver excellent service while adhering to social distancing measures,” said Gardner Leader managing director Derek Rodgers.

“We successfully piloted it with our employment law team last year and received excellent client feedback, and we have since rolled it out across our family and inheritance protection departments.

“It offers our clients a fast, convenient and secure way of communicating with us remotely.”

The Link App was developed by Lauren Riley, former solicitor and contestant on the BBC’s The Apprentice.

Mr Rodgers added: “The Link App expands on the options we offer our clients and keeping our clients happy also means keeping them informed of developments as they occur.

“The app allows us to do this so our clients never have to waste time chasing updates on their case.”