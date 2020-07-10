Commercial property deals being done in lockdown

Quintons Commercial Property Agents is open for business, as long as all respect the social

distancing rules.

Terms have been agreed during lockdown on a number of properties and the market remains buoyant, despite the uncertainty around. New instructions during June include:

Quintons is instructed to market a yard and buildings at Newtown Store, near Hungerford, available to let as a whole or split. The total buildings available range from 10,452 to 63,636 sq ft, with yard space of 0.67 acres. The yard space is available at £30,000 per year and the buildings from £3.50 per sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to let a fully-refurbished warehouse unit with secure yard at the rear of Tickitape House, Newbury. The space includes an office, toilets and kitchen. Facilities include electric roller shutter door, three-phase power, eaves height of 5.5m rising clear and CCTV.

Quintons is instructed to sell 45 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, which comprises a basement, ground floor and two upper floors. The total floor space, including basement, is 840 sq ft. The property includes a kitchen and WC and potential for a separate entrance at the side.

Quintons has been asked to let office space of 1,200 sq ft at 22b Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury. The space includes four parking spaces. Internally it is refurbished and includes air conditioning, a mix of open-plan space and

directors’ offices.

Quintons is instructed to let open storage land at Express Way, Newbury, for 12 months. The land totals 0.56 acres and is available at £25,000 per annum. The site is fenced, gated and ready for occupation straight away.

Quintons is instructed to sell land at Cheap Street, Newbury, currently used for parking, but which has potential for development. The land comprises 14 parking spaces but in 2011 an application was made to develop the site into six apartments.

Quintons is instructed to let a retail unit/office in Hungerford High Street. The space totals 679 sq ft of useable space. Nearby occupiers include WH Smith, Blue Cross and Tutti Pole Café.

Quintons is instructed to market a warehouse of 3,600 sq ft at Bone Lane, Newbury, which includes three-phase power, WC, loading door, parking and lorry access.

Quintons is instructed to market offices of 2,144 sq ft at Hambridge Lane, Newbury. The offices are mainly open-plan, but with four directors’ offices/meeting rooms. The offices include eight parking spaces, ladies and gents WCs and kitchen, all set within landscaped grounds.

Quintons is instructed to offer a range of workshops from 1,666 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft at Wessex Business Park, A4, near Newbury. Rents start from £12,000 per year with no rates on the smaller units.

For further information on any of the commercial properties available, look at www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.