Coole trophy for inspiring engineers

'Great honour' to pick up the ‘Inspire, Support and Achieve’ award

Newbury College’s degree and postgraduate engineering course leader Dr Tim Coole has been awarded The Gerald Frewer Memorial Trophy by The Council of the Institution of Engineering Designers (IED).

The award, also known as the ‘Inspire, Support and Achieve’ Award, has been awarded to Dr Coole for his work in the promotion of engineering and design and in recognition of his extensive work in education.

He has gone above and beyond to encourage and inspire the next generation of engineering designers, with his development of degree and postgraduate apprenticeship programmes, alongside his work with the IED.

The award is given in memory of Gerald Frewer, a designer at the Kennedy Space Centre.

Dr Coole said: “I’m delighted to be receiving this award. It is a great honour to be recognised for helping to inspire the next generation of engineers and designers for the UK’s modern industries and to pass on my experience to the engineering industry through graduates and apprentices.”

Newbury College’s director of business and partnerships Jo Houghton said: “We would like to congratulate Tim on receiving the Gerald Frewer Memorial Trophy.

“He is a skilled and highly-qualified engineer and this award highlights his dedication to teaching and mentoring the next generation of engineers.

“Tim is a great asset to the team, and we are delighted he will be delivering the product design and development engineer degree and postgraduate engineer apprenticeships when the University Centre Newbury (UCN) opens in September.”

UCN will provide degrees and higher-level qualifications in engineering, digital technology, business and finance and health and social care.

