Cloud specialist Apex joins the Q

Beedon-based Q Associates, an independent UK datacentre infrastructure and data management services provider, has acquired Apex Group, the Bracknell cloud and network services specialist.

The combined company will employ around 80 staff, with turnover in the region of £35m.

Apex Group complements Q Associates’ datacentre infrastructure and data management solutions.

In addition to specialist networking capabilities, Apex Group brings a range of cloud migration and integration services with expertise around Microsoft Azure Cloud, Modern Workplace, Business Applications and Data Analytics.

Together, these will offer significant value to Q Associates clients across all sectors as they increasingly rely on Microsoft technologies to deliver critical workloads.

“The acquisition of Apex Group represents a significant development for Q Associates and our clients, who are striving to embrace the benefits of digital transformation and cloud productivity,” said Q Associates founder and managing director David Cue.

“This is a key step as we continue to expand our digital services portfolio, supporting customers with specialist services across modern workplace, datacentre and cloud environments – underpinned by independent advice and technical excellence.”

Established in 1986, Q Associates, which is based at Langley Business Court, specialises in the design, delivery and support of IT infrastructure solutions to more than 400 clients across the commercial and public sectors.

The company is recognised as a leading provider of datacentre solutions to UK universities and research councils.

Q Associates also provides a range of secure IT services through its Q Secure Systems division.

Commercial clients are supported across industry sectors including finance, legal, retail, transportation and energy.