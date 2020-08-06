Busy July into August on commercial property front

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy July into August – let’s hope the positivity continues.

New instructions during July include the following:

Quintons is instructed with Carter Jonas to market Western Lake and additional land near Newbury Racecourse. The total area is circa 40 acres, 28 of which are lake. The property is available to purchase with offers sought in excess of £150,000.

Quintons is instructed to let two light industrial units each of circa 1,500 sq ft at Baydon Road, Lambourn. The units benefit from parking, loading door, office, WC and three-phase power.

1B Votec Centre, Hambridge Lane, Newbury, will be available from the end of August due to lease expiry. The space totals some 3,100 sq ft and includes a mix of open-plan and directors’ offices/meeting rooms. The offices benefit from 13 parking spaces, air conditioning, lift and large reception.

Quintons is marketing its own offices at Bartholomew House, London Road, Newbury, jointly with Jones Robinson due to

relocation. The space totals 2,700 sq ft and is available for office use or the building has planning for conversion to a single dwelling. The property is available to purchase with a guide price of £550,000.

Quintons is instructed to market a warehouse of 3,600 sq ft at Bone Lane, Newbury, which includes three-phase power, WC, loading door, parking and lorry access for deliveries.

Quintons is instructed to offer a range of workshop units from 1,666 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft at Wessex Business Park near Newbury. Rents start from £12,000 per year with no rates payable on the smaller units. The units have large loading doors, three-phase power and offices available. The property offers excellent access to the A4/A34.

Quintons is instructed to market two light industrial units (currently combined as one) totalling 5,519 sq ft at The Galloway Centre, Hambridge Road, Newbury. The space includes parking, loading doors, office space, three-phase power, gas heating and a mix of open-plan office space with meeting rooms. The property is available to purchase with a guide price sought of offers in excess of £425,000.

For full details or further information on any of the commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at Quintons’ website at www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.