Industry accolade for West Berkshire Brewery and Hawkridge Distillers

West Berkshire Brewery and Hawkridge Distillers are celebrating after picking up bronze at the International Wine and Spirit Competition for their Dragon Hill Gin.

Described as having a'lightly fragrant, bold juniper heart. soft spice and a deliciously viscous mouthfeel', Dragon Hill Gin is the result of a collaboration between these two local companies.

"The rich flora found on the hillside and surrounding countryside has inspired the flavors of our premium London Dry gin, with floral notes of lavender, wild blackcurrant and rose, smoothed with a dash of local honey. And as we’re brewers, it wouldn’t be complete without a delicate infusion of our Mosaic hops to complete the legend that is West Berkshire Breweries Dragon Hill Gin."

Hawkridge Distillery's MD Phil Howarth said that "he and his partners were extremely proud to have been recognised by the IWSC. From a small local distillery based in Compton we have been working really hard to produce what we believe are truly exceptional craft gins and this award helps prove that all the hard work is paying off."

Try some @wbbtaproom or treat yourself to a bottle online at WBBREW.COM/SHOP or at www.hawkridgedistillers.com/shop



