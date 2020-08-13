Sovereign agrees new operational hub on Greenham Business Park

Greenham Trust has completed an agreement this week with Sovereign Housing association to develop a brand new operational hub for it on Greenham Business Park.

The new 28,000 sq ft, three-storey building will be in a prominent location on the business park.

The move is part of Sovereign's five-year strategy to replace 20 offices and depots with new, modern hubs.

Sovereign executive director for property services Nicole Sharp said: “Greenham Business Park is the perfect location for an operational hub for our frontline teams, as we can serve around half of Sovereign’s customers from this convenient central location.

Sovereign already works with Greenham Trust, via The Good Exchange, to run a community grants programme.

"The site also offers us the opportunity to bring a combination of expertise together under one roof, at the same time as allowing agile and flexible working patterns.”

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said, “We are delighted to be able to welcome Sovereign to an excellent building on the business park which fulfils our strategy to enhance charitable giving locally through the surplus income created by our property assets and utilising The Good Exchange, the trust’s online fundraising platform.

"This new agreement comes hard on the heels of our completion of tailored offices for premium local businesses including James Cowper Kreston, Roc Technologies and Total Rail Solutions.”