Five things you should know about life-changing injuries

Many hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are injured each year as a result of accidents, and a significant proportion of these injuries are lifechanging.

Life-changing injuries can have a significant and devastating impact on those affected.

It can result in permanent disability, ongoing health issues, psychological problems and even reduced life expectancy.

You may have to take long periods of time off work or you may not be able to return to your job.

As a result of what’s happened, you may have long-term medical and care needs.

If you or a family member has suffered a life-changing injury due to an accident that wasn’t your fault or as a result of medical negligence, you are entitled to make a claim for compensation.

Kim Chamberlain from our offices in Swindon outlines five things you should know about making a claim if you or a loved one has been seriously injured:

1 .Get specialist legal advice

Only an experienced personal injury solicitor with a strong track record in helping people with life-changing injuries can help you secure the maximum compensation you deserve.

2. You don’t have to use the solicitor your insurer suggests

Your insurance company may recommend a solicitor. However, you’re under no obligation to use their recommendation. Instead, get in touch with a local solicitor who specialises in serious injury that can guide you through the process and help you secure maximum compensation.

3. Act quickly, don’t delay

Time is of the essence when making a claim. As a rule, you have three years from the date of the accident or the date when you realised that you’d been harmed. It’s always better to start a claim while the details are still fresh in your mind.

4 .Ask about interim payments

In some cases, your solicitor may be able to secure interim payments before your claim is settled. This financial support can help pay for medical treatment, rehabilitation, travel expenses (for example, trips to medical appointments), specialist equipment and home adaptations.

5. You may not have to go to court

Most serious injury claims settle before they reach court. If the person who caused the accident accepts responsibility, your solicitor will work hard to negotiate a settlement that includes the extent of your injury, any pain and suffering, financial impact and future care and treatment costs.

If you or someone close to you has suffered a life-changing injury, Novum Law can help you make a claim for compensation on a ‘no win, no fee’ basis. This means there is no financial risk to you and no hidden costs.

Call Kim Chamberlain in confidence: 0800 884 0777 or emai info@novumlaw.com