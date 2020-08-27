Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Distiller gives accountancy firm’s customers a gin grin

Compton company produces unique label to mark Haines Watts’ 90th anniversary

Hawkridge Distillers managing director Phil Howarth with one of the first bottles of 1930 gin

Customers of an accountancy firm have been raising a glass, and a smile, after receiving a special lockdown treat.

Chartered accountants Haines Watts called on Compton’s Hawkridge Distillers to produce a unique bottle of gin it could send out to clients to give them a little boost when times were tough.

Haines Watts partner Ben Loveday said the firm had wanted to deliver something “out of the ordinary” to show it was thinking of its clients.

“It’s a bit of fun and not just your average gift from a firm of accountants,” he said.

“We wanted to try to do something for our clients and also to support a new business in the area by working with Hawkridge Distillers.

“We worked with them on the design of the bottle, the shape, the name, what is on the label.

“I had a picture in mind of what I wanted to create and Hawkridge has come back with that.

“It’s a good partnership.

“This is a personal thing from us, to our customers.”

Named ‘1930’, the year the firm was established, the gin also helps commemorate the 90th anniversary of Haines Watts at a time when it couldn’t celebrate in any other way.

The label, written by Mr Loveday, contains details of the company’s history.

Hawkridge Distillers managing director Phil Howarth said he thought it was a “lovely gesture” for Haines Watts to make.

He said: “They felt because everyone was so glum at the moment, it would be appropriate to put together a craft gin that showed their heritage and showed how much they thought of their clients.

“We took their brand colours and corporate style and then gave them a number of options.

“We all agreed on ‘1930’ and thought it was a really intriguing name for a gin.

“We have distilled it for them from one of our favourite craft gin recipes.

“It’s a really lovely gesture and they have also come up with some really creative solutions to guide their clients through these difficult times too.”

Around 250 bottles have been distilled and the gin is currently being delivered to customers of the Haines Watts Reading office; it may be rolled out to the company’s other sites if it is a success.

