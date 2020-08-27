App puts executive car firm in the driving seat

The executive car and airport transfer industry has been decimated by Covid-19, but Ecchinswell-based G&T Executive Ltd has invested in technology to continue building its local client base.

With more than 350 regular airport transfer customers in West Berkshire, G&T Executive enlisted Reading firm Code 23 to build a future proof booking platform with an app and customer portal.

It will allow customers to log in, create their own profiles, book faster, see their travel history – and even select their favourite radio station.

The platform also integrates accurate location technology ‘what3words’ so G&T Executive drivers can locate clients’ rural homes to within three metres.

G&T Executive Ltd owner Alun Roselaar said: “We reached out to our Newbury local SMEs at the start of lockdown and asked them how they see our business evolving.

“The overriding feedback was dedicated app access, their own online booking portals and the ability to amend and modify trips at their convenience, not ours.

“It’s been a difficult time to invest, but the downturn has really allowed us to restructure, focus on our clients and future proof ourselves for the next decade.

“The executive car and logistics landscape is changing.

“People expect fingertip control and the ability to book and change their itineraries quickly and on their phones.

“July has seen a marked increase in volume, so we know that people are using trusted firms to recommence travel to safe locations.

“It’s been a tough year, but our investment will really allow us differentiate locally.”