Newbury West Berkshire economic development company appoints first chief executive Robyn Brookes

THE Newbury West Berkshire economic development company (EDC) has appointed Robyn Brookes as its first chief executive officer.

In her role, Mrs Brookes will be responsible for all business support and growth activities of the EDC, including marketing and inward investment activities, while also driving membership, financial growth and network development and engagement.

She has previously worked in a number of business management positions including development manager for the Thames Valley region for the Federation of Small Business where she represented the views of FSB members lobbying local and central government on key issues.

Newbury West Berkshire EDC chairman Richard Benyon said: “We are delighted to welcome Robyn to the EDC.

“Having recently celebrated our first anniversary, Robyn will lead the drive in promoting our region as a successful place to work, live and play, while also growing our influence within the business community.”

Mrs Brookes said: “I’m genuinely excited to be joining Newbury West Berkshire at this time.

“Given everything that people and the economy have been through over the last few months there is so much to do and so many amazing businesses to support during the current climate.

“I’m very positive for the future of West Berkshire.”

Newbury West Berkshire EDC is a non-political, not-for-profit organisation aiming to help grow inward investment and bringing together the business community to promote the district.

Its stakeholders include Vodafone, Newbury Racecourse, Newbury Weekly News, the Corn Exchange, West Berkshire Brewery, The Vineyard Group, Greenham Trust and Newbury College.

Mrs Brookes can be contacted at robyn.brookes@newburywestberks.co.uk