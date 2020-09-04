Join panel discussion on economic recovery from Covid

THE Newbury West Berkshire economic development company is holding a virtual Economic Development Panel focusing on the recovery in the district following Covid-19.

The free Zoom event on Thursday, September 10, aims to give a better understanding of what recovery is looking like locally, how it could impact on businesses and suggestions that might assist firms moving forward.

It is a chance to engage with key people who will share their knowledge to help businesses forward in these challenging times.

The speakers are Newbury MP Laura Farris, Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership chief executive Alison Webster, High Streets Task Force chairman Mark Robinson and Newbury College and University Centre Newbury principal and chief executive Iain Wolloff.

There will also be a panel discussion and Q&A moderated by former Newbury Business Improvement District chief executive Russell Downing.

Anyone who has questions that they would like to ask in advance can email them to events@newburywestberks.co.uk

Newbury West Berkshire chairman Richard Benyon will also be speaking and David Seaward and Roger Smee from Berkshire Youth will give an update on their latest plans for the Waterside Centre in Newbury.

The Economic Development Panel will take place from 8am to 9am and anyone can sign up via Eventbrite.