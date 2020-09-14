Commercial property: What will autumn bring?

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy August despite the traditional holiday season, even if the

majority can only take a UK holiday this year.

New instructions during August include:

Quintons is instructed to market 27 Northbrook Street, Newbury, soon to be completed, a refurbished retail unit of 832 sq ft located at the heart of Northbrook Street. The property will be available in October/ November.

Quintons is instructed to market a retail unit at 50B Northbrook Street, Newbury, which totals 494 sq ft. The space includes kitchen, WC, rear office and air conditioning.

Quintons is instructed to market a retail unit at 1 George Street, Kingsclere, in the heart of the village. The space totals 679 sq ft and includes two retail areas with kitchen and WC, together with parking at the side.

Quintons is instructed with Carter Jonas to market Western Lake and additional land near Newbury Racecourse. The total area is circa 40 acres, 28 of which are lake. The property is available to purchase with offers sought in excess of £150,000.

Quintons is instructed to market five parking spaces at 11-13 The Broadway, Newbury, together or separately. The spaces have a tarmac surface and are secure.

1B Votec Centre, Hambridge Lane, Newbury, is available due to lease expiry. The space totals some 3,100 sq ft and includes a mix of open plan and directors’ offices/meeting rooms. The offices benefit from 13 parking spaces, air conditioning, lift and large reception.

Quintons is instructed to market a warehouse at Bone Lane, Newbury, of 3,600 sq ft, which includes three-phase power, WC, loading door, parking and lorry access for deliveries.

Quintons is instructed to offer a range of units at Wessex Business Park from 1,666 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft. Rents start from £12,000 per year with no rates payable on the smaller units. The units have large loading doors, three-phase power and offices available. The property offers excellent access to the A4/A34.

Quintons is instructed to market two light industrial units (currently combined as one) totalling 5,519 sq ft at The Galloway Centre, Hambridge Road, Newbury. The space includes parking, loading doors, office space, three-phase power (x2), gas heating and a mix of open-plan office space with meeting rooms. The property is available to purchase with a guide price sought of offers in excess of £425,000.

For full details or further information on any of the commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at the website

www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.