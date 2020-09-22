National acclaim for AWE Academy

AWE’S nationally-recognised Skills Academy has been honoured at a recent awards ceremony celebrating outstanding achievements in the apprenticeship market.

At a virtual ceremony, AWE was named one of the top 100 employers by RateMyApprenticeship – a review-based platform to help those seeking apprenticeships.

This online platform is based on student-written reviews and provides genuine apprenticeship experiences – from companies such as AWE – to help young people consider their options after school or college.

The reviews that build the top 100 table ask apprentices about all aspects of their scheme, ranging from the amount of responsibility given, training and development opportunities and if students feel valued.

Their overall impressions of the company also count towards the final rankings.

The inclusion of AWE as a top 100 employer is a further endorsement of its apprenticeships that are already rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Both the Skills Academy and its apprentices have won many awards over time, with Georgia Zaman recently being a finalist in the Higher Apprentice of the Year category at the RateMyApprenticeship’s virtual awards ceremony.

AWE’s Skills Academy manager Marcus Hutchings said: “We’re thrilled with our achievement in the RateMyApprenticeship’s top 100.

“It’s fantastic to have been recognised by apprentices in this way and reflects our commitment to development and offering opportunities to grow and build a career.

“We’re incredibly proud of the results achieved by all of the young people on our programmes and find them all incredibly rewarding to work with.”

This year’s AWE apprenticeship schemes will open for applications on October 12. Apprenticeships cover all areas of its business, from electrical maintenance and business administration to laboratory technician and business.