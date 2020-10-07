Rebrand planned for Newbury-based accounting group

Cogital Group, an accounting, advisory and businesses services group that includes Wilkins Kennedy, is to re-brand as Azets, the group’s largest established brand.

Leading firms Wilkins Kennedy – which has offices in London Road, Newbury – Baldwins and Campbell Dallas, along with all associated companies, are rebranding as Azets.

Unifying the brands represents the next phase in the group’s development.

Azets says all of its clients across the enlarged group will gain the benefits of synergies, including the option to access additional services, skill sets and an international offering, while retaining a personal local service.

The rebrand follows significant investment in technology to provide service and advice, wherever the client might be located.

The investment in technology gives clients access to a suite of traditional and technology-based services, including the group’s proprietary digital workplace technology CoZone.

Azets Group chief executive Dawn Marriott said: “I am delighted to announce this milestone in our growth story.

“We have now managed to combine the strength of our individual entities, along with our UK heritage and our contemporary European name, across seven countries.

“Unifying our brands was the next step in our group’s development, enabling our 6,500 people to deliver a service of outstanding professional quality.

“This rebrand reflects the vision we set ourselves to be smart, effective and efficient partners to our clients.

“It allows us to demonstrate clearly who we are and to deliver the benefits of scale, whilst retaining our foundations and what sets us apart, the delivery of a personalised and localised service through our dynamic and collaborative teams.

“It’s a win for our 120,000 clients and for us.”

Azets chief executive for London and the South East William Payne said: “Unifying under one modern brand gives our firm a platform to offer clients across London and the South East a broader service.

“We can do that by working closer as a team, accessing expertise nationally and internationally, sharing ideas and best practice.

“The one thing that won’t change is our highly personalised approach, which is a cornerstone of our service.

“We set huge store in the working relationship our teams have with our clients.”