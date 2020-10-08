Newbury-based building and consultancy company Helix wins £1.4m housing contract

Newbury-based SME builder and consultant Helix Group has won a £1.4m contract to build nine affordable homes for Runnymede Borough Council.

Helix Group, based in Old Bath Road, which was appointed following an open competition, will build the two-bedroom properties in a new three-storey block in Addlestone, Surrey.

The development will start on site in November and will complete by the end of 2021.

It is the second project undertaken by Helix Group for Runnymede Borough Council, after completing the refurbishment of six apartments in a six-storey block earlier in 2020.

It builds on other recent project success for Helix Group, completing a four-bedroom family home on Croft Lane, Newbury, as well as other housing developments in Cookham, Streatley and Henley-on-Thames.

Jacqui Gracey, chairman of the housing committee at Runnymede Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to be building nine more affordable homes, which will support local people.

“Near to shops, a train station, schools and a new cinema, these new homes will be in the heart of Addlestone, so families can easily access facilities.

“Affordable housing is in high demand in Runnymede and we look forward to seeing these new homes ready for use on time and on budget.”

Helix Group managing director Nic Davies, said: “We are really proud to have won this project as it shows the faith Runnymede Borough Council has in our team to deliver these nine much-needed affordable homes.

“There are some significant considerations with this project, such as site logistics and traffic management in an existing residential estate.

“We were able to demonstrate a high-quality approach, benefiting from our trusted, local supply chain.

“This is a great example of new SME securing and delivering affordable homes for a local authority.”

The project at St George’s Road, Addlestone is one of several projects Helix Group has won since lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

The most notable have been a place on several frameworks for Octavia Housing, Shepherds Bush Housing Group, Origin Housing, Places for People and Notting Hill Genesis.