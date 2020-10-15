Solicitor Niamh is a rising star

Gardner Leader has been commended by The Legal 500 on a number of its services and solicitors.

The South East regional section of the guide is published annually after extensive research into national and regional legal services.

Niamh Minihane, who was promoted to partner since the firm’s submission was made to the guide, in the Inheritance Protection Team at Gardner Leader, was commended as one of only two rising stars in the South East region and a first for the firm.

Rising stars are described by The Legal 500 directory as lawyers at associate level “who appear frequently in significant matters and are widely cited by peers and/or clients as having made major contributions to practices”.

Alastair Goggins, partner and head of the dispute resolution and charity team, Chris Felton and Michelle Di Gioia, both partners in the dispute resolution team, were commended as ‘leading individuals’.

The directory describes these as “true market leaders, with long-established reputations in their sector, lead roles in multiple recent significant matters, and exceptional, widespread recognition and endorsement from peers in the market and clients alike”.

In addition, the personal tax, trusts and probate divisions at the firm were named in the top Tier 1 category for the first time.

Gardner Leader managing partner Derek Rodgers said: “Year on year our team are consistently recognised for their excellent work across multiple categories.

“All of the team at the firm work relentlessly to ensure we continue to deliver the highest level of excellence and professional service to our clients and I couldn’t be more proud of these fantastic results.”