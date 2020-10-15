Shops, offices, warehouses and parking spaces available

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy September.

New instructions during the month include the following:

Quintons is instructed to market 5 Titan House, Calleva Park, Aldermaston, a self-contained office building which is available to let or for sale. The space totals 565 sq ft and includes parking to the front.

Quintons is instructed to market 22 Park Street, Newbury, to let. This modern office building is located within Newbury town centre. The space totals 4,000 sq ft with parking for 16 cars to the rear.

Further office space is available at second floor, James House, London Road, Newbury – to let. The offices benefit from parking, a lift and are mainly open plan. The space totals 2,800 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to market yard space from 0.5 acres to 1 acre at Membury Business Park, Membury, to let. The space is fenced and gated and includes a hard base.

Quintons is instructed to market 44A and 44B Kingsbury Street, Marlborough, for sale. This retail investment has two tenants currently producing £18,000 per annum exclusive. There is scope for conversion of the retail units to residential in due course.

Quintons is instructed to market three-shop investment 14-18 River Street, Pewsey, as a whole or split into three. The prices start at £50,000 for the smallest shop which produces a rent of £4,500 per annum.

Quintons is instructed to market 50B Northbrook Street, Newbury, to let. This retail unit totals 494 sq ft. The space includes kitchen, WC, rear office and air conditioning.

Quintons is instructed to market five parking spaces at 11-13 The Broadway Newbury, together or separately. The spaces have a tarmac surface and are secure.

1B Votec Centre, Hambridge Lane, Newbury, is to let. The space totals some 3,100 sq ft and includes a mix of open-plan and directors’ offices/meeting rooms. The offices benefit from 13 parking spaces, air conditioning, lift and large reception.

Quintons is instructed to market a warehouse of 3,600 sq ft at Bone Lane, Newbury, which includes three-phase power, WC, loading door, parking and lorry access for deliveries.

For full details or further information on any of the commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.