Businesses back a greener future

Green business experts joined local enterprise partnerships (LEPs) from the across the country to discuss their ideas on delivering a green recovery.

The Catalyst South roundtable saw businesses and SMEs discuss their ideas on how best to accelerate the recovery.

It specifically looked at how to enable businesses to take advantage of new opportunities after Brexit; what priorities can help businesses recover and grow in alignment with the net zero target; how government can support net-zero innovation; barriers to net zero growth and how government can help business overcom them; and how best to increase business access to support to help them incentivise with net zero targets.

Paul Clark, vice-president for policy and marketing at PassivSystems in Newbury, said: “It was fantastic to hear directly from the minister the Government’s commitment to building back better.

“Businesses like PassivSystems have a role to play in supporting that agenda.

“Through working in tandem with Government on initiatives such as the Green Homes Grant, we can make peoples’ homes lower carbon and cheaper to run.

“We are looking forward to seeing more investment and policy clarity from Government over the coming weeks.”

Tom Chicken, CTO at Hungerford-based Fuel Cell Systems Ltd, said: “We are delighted to contribute to this roundtable discussion and very encouraged to hear Government ministers discussing the role of hydrogen in their green recovery plan.

“Companies across the UK are developing innovative solutions to meet the Government’s net zero emissions target and we have found there is demand for hydrogen as an important piece of the jigsaw, particularly in transport.

“In recent months we have delivered hydrogen refuelling projects for trains, planes and automobiles.”

The five roundtables are being led by LEP chairs and include businesses from Catalyst South, East and West Midlands, Northern Powerhouse 11, Oxford-Cambridge Arc and New Anglia, and South West.

Thames Valley Berkshire LEP chief executive Alison Webster said: “We are very grateful to the business in Berkshire who attended and look forward to further discussion with them and government as we set out plans for our own economic recovery and renewal which will emphasise ambitions for Green growth and a future more sustainable economy.”