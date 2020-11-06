The signs are still positive

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a continued busy time, despite Covid. Confidence is good and many are looking to set up new business ventures.

Recent deals for Quintons include the following:

Let Thatcham Garden Centre to British Garden Centres which has refurbished the centre and it is now open.

Sold 2.5 acres of land at Colthrop to a local business at in excess of the £2m guide price.

Acted for a local investor who has purchased 105a Northbrook Street, Newbury, which is let to Holland & Barrett.

Acted for the landlord in the letting of a 3,400 sq ft unit at Brookway, Newbury, which has been let for five years.

Let two first-floor office units at Kingfisher Court to separate companies. Each suite totals 1,250 sq ft. Quintons has also let the ground floor of number 23, which totals 2,350 sq ft.

Quintons has managed to secure tenants for practically all of the vacant units at the Kennet Shopping centre, Newbury, to a range of occupiers on short-term leases. Please check out these businesses, many of whom are new start-ups.

New instructions during September include the following:

Quintons is instructed to market 53 Bartholomew Street, Newbury. This self-contained office building is available to let. The space totals 948 sq ft and includes parking for six.

Quintons is instructed to market a shop at 54 Northbrook Street, Newbury, with upper floors either to let or for sale. The property totals 1,162 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to market office building 2 Comet House, Calleva Park, Aldermaston, for sale. The offices benefit from five parking spaces, mainly open-plan space with a total floor area of 2,433 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to market a shop unit at 5 The Cuttings, High Street, Hungerford, which totals 616 sq ft. The property is available at £8,000 per year.

Quintons is instructed to market an office building to let or for sale at 11 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury. The property is arranged over two floors and includes air cooling, eight parking spaces and a boardroom.

Quintons is instructed to market shop space at 9a High Street, Hungerford. The property was previously a vape shop, prior to that a jewellers.

For full details or further information on any commercial properties available for sale or to let, please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.