Thatcham seniors’ recruitment drive

A group of residents living at an extra-care scheme for older people in Thatcham have launched a recruitment drive to help find more care workers to support them in and around their apartments at Alice Bye Court.

After a number of care worker roles became available at the Housing 21 scheme on Bluecoats, the residents aged between 60 and 99, decided to take matters into their own hands to help find the best people for the jobs.

Ray, John, Joan, Reginald, Sheila, Carolyn, Lerma, Pauline, two Davids and two Joyces grouped together after discovering that around 1.5 million people in the UK are now out of work as a result of the pandemic.

The group who live independently in their own homes decided to use their years of experience to provide advice to those looking for a new job.

Sharing what they hope will encourage people to consider a career in care and also give those out of work the inspiration to keep going with job searches, the Alice Bye Court residents offered anecdotal advice from their working years.

From ‘Don’t be afraid to try something new’ and ‘Choose a job that allows you to make time for your family’, the residents also hope that those who see their photographs as part of an eight-week advertising campaign will apply for one of the four care worker jobs at Alice Bye Court.

The scheme is recruiting for full and part-time positions and offers a competitive pay rate of £10.38 per hour.

Those successful in their applications can choose between guaranteed hour contracts and zero hour contracts, depending on what suits their personal circumstances.

No experience is necessary for the roles as full training is provided.

Joyce, 92, said: “We’re so excited to launch a recruitment drive for more care staff at Alice Bye Court.

“It’s like a family atmosphere, everybody is kind and caring.

“It’s a life-saver living at Alice Bye Court.”

To apply for a role, visit bit.ly/AliceBye or contact Nicole Drake, Housing and Care Manager on 07974 303213 or Nicole.Drake@housing21.org.uk

For more information about Housing 21, visit www.housing21.org.uk