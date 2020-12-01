More recognition for AWE Skills Academy

AWE’s Skills Academy has been named Macro Employer of the Year for the South East region at this year’s National Apprenticeship Awards.

It is a further accolade for AWE’s highly-regarded apprenticeship scheme this year.

The national awards highlight business and individual success in apprenticeships and celebrate the very best employers, apprentices and apprenticeship champions across the country.

During 2020, the Institute of Physics presented AWE with the Apprenticeship Employer Award in recognition of its commitment and contribution to scientific and engineering apprenticeship schemes.

This was in addition to AWE being named as one of the Top 100 employers by RateMyApprenticeship – a review-based platform to help those seeking apprenticeships.

Marcus Hutchings of AWE’s Skills Academy said: “This regional award rounds off a great year for the Skills Academy and our apprenticeship scheme.

“It’s great to be recognised for our expertise and the amazing effort put in by our staff and apprentices.

“It particularly means a lot to receive these awards during what has been a difficult year, due to the impact of the pandemic.

“Our team has risen to the challenges of ensuring that our apprenticeships can continue in a Covid-secure environment.”