Strong demand for warehouse/workshops

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reported a continued busy time in November, despite the second Covid lockdown.

Confidence is good and many are looking to set up new business ventures. Demand is strong in the warehouse/ workshop sector where Quintons has run out of stock in the 1,000 to 3,000 sq ft range. If you have a property and considering a let or sale, please contact Quintons for a free appraisal.

Recent deals include:

St Mary’s House, London Road, Newbury, sold to local investors. The property runs as a serviced office centre and was fully let at the time of sale, producing approximately £30,000 pa. It sold in excess of the £550,000 guide price.

Quintons and Henwick Properties have let Unit 1, Copyhold Farm, Curridge, on a new agreement. The space includes a workshop, offices and yard space.

Quintons and Henwick Properties have let a retail unit in Thatcham town centre at 16 The Broadway. The property has been let following a short marketing period.



In Aldermaston, Quintons has sold 6 Titan House to an owner occupier for in excess of the £60,000 guide price. The office totals 568 sq ft.

1 Fleming Road, Newbury, let to a furniture company on a new five-year lease. The property totals 3,393 sq ft of light industrial/trade counter space.

Quintons has agreed terms on further short-terms lettings at the Kennet Shopping centre. There are only five units remaining, all on flexible terms.

New instructions during November include:

Quintons, with Deal Varney, has been instructed to market a site of 0.2 acres at 32&34 Boundary Road, Newbury, including two light industrial units on a sale basis. The guide price is £500,000.

Quintons has been instructed to offer former village pub the Winterbourne Arms for sale or to let.

Quintons is instructed to offer Unit 1, Treeworld, Ufton Nervet, which includes a building of 1,500 sq ft with yard area/parking for approximately 32 vehicles.

Number 4, Freemantle Park Farm, near Kingsclere, is available on a new lease. It comprises an office/work room/beauty room of 390 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to market a storage building at Shaw Farm Road, Newbury, previously used for doggie day care. The property totals 1,274 sq ft and includes parking to the front for six cars.

Quintons is also marketing:

5 The Cuttings, High Street, Hungerford – a shop unit which totals 616 sq ft, available at £8,000 per year.

11 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury – office building over two floors.

9a High Street, Hungerford – shop space, previously a vape shop and a jewellers.

For further information on any of the properties available for sale or to let, go to www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.