UCN expanding its apprenticeship courses and training programmes

IN the new year, University Centre Newbury (UCN) will be delivering a range of new courses in engineering and digital studies to benefit employers and employees in the Thames Valley region.

Engineering

In partnership with Buckinghamshire New University, the UCN will be delivering the postgraduate and masters degree in engineering design, starting in January 2021.

The programme will cover a range of disciplines including mechanical, electrical and production engineering and can be applied for directly or studied as part of an apprenticeship.

The course is designed to meet the knowledge, skills and behaviour of the Engineer Apprenticeship while deepening and broadening the learner’s knowledge and understanding in the field of engineering design.

After completing the Postgraduate Engineer Apprenticeship course, apprentices who would like to achieve an MSc will be able to do a research dissertation as a top-up module.

Also starting in January is the popular level 4 and 5 Electrical and Electronics Engineering Apprenticeship courses which have helped many local businesses over the past few years.

Digital Studies

With digital skills in demand, the UCN is delighted that many of its digital courses such as cyber security, ethical hacking and computing will start in February 2021.

The UCN has recently partnered with three renowned digital academies as an Authorised Academy.

CompTIA, Red Hat Academy and Amazon Web Services are academic training providers who help education institutions keep pace with the demands of the digital industry.

The partnerships are valuable to the UCN digital department as they provide resources for training, certifying and upgrading the skills of their learners in digital studies.

All three academies will be incorporated into the relevant digital courses so students will learn the latest skills in the digital industry, so they are ‘work ready’ and have access to the latest news in the industry.

To get ahead in your career or to enrol your employees on to one of the UCN’s apprenticeship courses, email info@ucn.ac.uk or call (01635) 845000.