Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub recovery programme to support local businesses

Businesses across Berkshire are being offered a helping hand to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a local support scheme.

Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub has launched a Recovery & Growth Programme to provide free tailored support to eligible businesses to help them plan their recovery, build resilience and maximise opportunities to grow.

Developed from the Berkshire Growth Hub’s successful High Growth Programme, this new initiative provides business owners with 12 hours of impartial support via a mix of one-to-one virtual meetings with an experienced business adviser from the Growth Hub and advice clinics with industry experts.

As part of the programme, businesses also benefit from Growthmapper® diagnostic tools, which can assess business state and resilience in the face of the current crisis to help plan survival, stabilisation and recovery.

Growth Hub manager Peter Fleming explains: “Covid-19 has created unprecedented challenges for businesses and we are here to help.

“Whether your plans have been knocked off course by the pandemic and you need to build business resilience or you’ve identified new opportunities and you’re looking to grow, our team are here to help businesses not just survive, but thrive.”

As well as Peter and his team of specialist business advisers, who have a wealth of experience and have all run their own businesses, those on the programme will additionally have access to the Growth Hub’s network of more than 90 partner experts.

A one-stop shop for business support, the Growth Hub offers free advice sessions, online Covid-19 information and resources as well as a range of online business events.

Subjects covered include HR and employment law, finance and funding, IT, cyber security, exporting, digital marketing and social media.

Since it was established in 2014, the Growth Hub has supported more than 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses, charities and social enterprises across Berkshire.

The team has successfully helped business leaders access finance, improve productivity and increase profitability.

In fact, the Growth Hub has received an excellent 98 per cent satisfaction rating from clients on its High Growth Programme.

For further details on the Berkshire Growth Hub’s services, call (01344) 388005 or visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk