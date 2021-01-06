Total Developments adds two commercial properties to M4 corridor at Theale

Speculative industrial property developer Total Developments has completed two warehouse/industrial units at Theale.

Planning consent was obtained in August 2019, for a two unit scheme of 19,618 sq ft and 25,590 sq ft.

Each unit has its own secure yard, allocated parking, first-floor offices accessed via a spacious customer-facing reception, two full-height electrically-operated loading doors and 8m eaves.

The units are EPC rated A and BREEAM Excellent.

Unit 1 is already under offer to a locally-based company and Unit 2 remains available to lease or purchase.

Located close to Junction 12 of the M4, Total Park benefits from excellent links to the national road network.

Theale train station is within easy walking distance, which is ideal for staff travel to and from the units.

“Total Developments is building a strong track record in successfully delivering high-quality speculative development, on well-located sites where there is a lack of supply such as Theale,” said Neil Seager, partner at Haslams, joint letting agent with M1 Agency.

“It is great to get much-needed stock into the market. Let’s hope it is the start of a trend or the Thames Valley risks losing businesses in a sector that has if anything improved since lockdown.

“We are seeing companies take advantage of the accelerated spike in online retailing, and manufacturers and hi-tech businesses looking to ‘on shore’ in the lead up to Brexit.”

Total Developments chief executive Edward Chantler said: “We see the M4 corridor lacking new and high-specification units for SMEs. We are delighted to add Total Park, Theale to our development portfolio as it offers the rare opportunity to cater for the lack of supply and pent-up demand in the region.

“It was also great to work on another scheme with Pioneer Design and Build and project manager C4 Projects.”