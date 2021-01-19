Berkshire Business Growth hub launches start-up programme

THE Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub has started the new year by launching a free business start-up course to help budding entrepreneurs across Berkshire turn their business ideas into reality.

Following increasing demand for its fully funded Pre-Accelerator Programme, the Growth Hub is offering Berkshire residents the chance to apply for a three-day online version of this popular course, which will equip attendees with the fundamental skills and knowledge they need to successfully start their own business.

The Pre-Accelerator Programme is being delivered through a series of interactive virtual workshops by Enterprise Exchange on behalf of the Growth Hub.

The sessions cover everything from creating a business plan, registering a business and raising finance to developing sales and marketing strategies.

There are only 20 free places available on the programme, which begins on Wednesday, January 27, and runs every Wednesday for three weeks.

Berkshire Growth Hub manager Peter Fleming said: “Our Pre-Accelerator course is ideal for anyone looking to start a business for the first time.

“It is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and confidence they need to get their new venture off to the best possible start.

“Through a series of three interactive workshops, attendees receive practical advice and have the chance to network with fellow entrepreneurs.

“Last year, we received an unprecedented number of enquiries from individuals wanting to be their own boss. In response to this demand, we have developed a three-day online version of our successful Pre-Accelerator Programme.

“We expect this January programme to be very popular, so we would advise those interested to apply as soon as possible.”

Berkshire Growth Hub offers fully funded, impartial support services and expert one-to-one advice to start-ups and established businesses in Berkshire.

The service includes free clinics and masterclasses on a range of issues, alongside a special Recovery and Growth Programme to provide intensive tailored support to SMEs.

Delivered by Oxford Innovation, the service is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

For more information and to apply for the Pre-Accelerator Programme, visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk or call 01344 388005.