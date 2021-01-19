ETB Autocentre opens new garage depot in Hambridge Road, Newbury

A NEW garage depot has opened in Newbury in one of ETB Autocentres’ biggest investments to date.

More than £70,000 has been spent on the state-of-the-art site in The Paddock Trading Estate, Hambridge Road, and ETB Newbury is the network’s 37th depot.

The garage is now looking to fill a number of vacancies, including the centre manager position and technicians. The company has pledged to grow significantly in 2021, despite the ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19.



The centre will offer the full range of automotive services, including MOTs, servicing, batteries, wheel balancing, brakes and all other mechanical repairs.

Its investment in the latest Hunter wheel alignment equipment also makes it one of the most technologically advanced garages in the area for this nature of work.



Meanwhile, a comprehensive range of tyres to suit the needs and budgets of all motorists is provided as standard, including Bridgestone and Firestone brands.



ETB marketing manager John Tear said: “We are extremely excited to be boasting a presence in Newbury in a brand new site in a prominent location in the town.



“When the premises became available, it was just too good an opportunity to turn down as we saw so much potential in the building – and the town of Newbury as a whole.



“It is a significant milestone for us to be in Berkshire for the first time and we look forward to building a strong reputation in the county like we have in the Midlands, Wales, Oxfordshire and the South West.



“We know that it has been a difficult time for the nation as a whole with the pandemic curtailing so much, but people will always need to get from A to B, whether it is a key worker or someone out shopping for essential items.



“In the short term, we have a number of positions to fill at the depot and once the full team is in place, then we can look forward to a sustained period of success in the town.”



For more information about ETB Newbury, visit www.etbtyres.co.uk/newbury or call (01635) 953080.