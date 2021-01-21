Strong demand for land and warehouse/workshops

QUINTONS Commercial Property Agents reported a continued busy time In December, despite Tier 4 restrictions.

Confidence is strong and many are looking to set up new business ventures. Demand for land and warehouse/workshops is positive.

Quintons has run out of stock in the 1,000 to 3,000 sq ft workshop range. If you have a property and considering a let or sale please do get in touch for a free appraisal.

Recent deals for Quintons include the following:

Unit 2 at Wessex Business Park, Halfway, which comprises 1,666 sq ft of workshop space, let to Lewis Electrical.

Unit 5C at Wessex Business Park, again workshop space with offices, let to Instaloft on a new lease.

The retail unit formerly used by Ladbrokes at 125 London Road, Newbury, adjacent to Greggs, Bath store and Lidl, has been let on a new lease to a teaching operation.



An office building at The Old Stables, Burghclere, has been let to a gift company expanding its business.

Number 4, Freemantle Park Farm, near Kingsclere, has been let on a new agreement. The space comprises an office/workroom/ beauty room of 390 sq ft.

New instructions during December included:

Quintons has been instructed to market Park View House, a modern, detached office building at 65 London Road, Newbury, which totals 8,974 sq ft over three floors with 50 parking spaces to the rear.

Quintons has been instructed to market 15a Kingfisher Court, Newbury, a ground floor office unit of 1,102 sq ft. The space is mainly open-plan, but includes a boardroom, kitchen, WCs and four parking spaces.

Quintons has been instructed to offer a retail unit at 82-83 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, with scope for sale as well as to let. There is potential, subject to planning, to convert the rear of the property.

Quintons is instructed to market the Ely Building at Membury, a warehouse with secure yard. The space totals 12,240 sq ft of space to include offices, kitchen and a WC. The warehouse has an eaves height of 5.6m rising clear, loading door and fenced and gated yard.

Quintons is instructed to market retail space at 20-21 Charnham Street, Hungerford, which is available as a whole or as two shops. The space includes parking at the rear for four cars.

For full details or further information on any of the commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at Quintons’ website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.