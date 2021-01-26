Newbury lawyer one of local leadership group who put together Good Work Good Business guide during lockdown

A GROUP of 10 Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) leadership consultants and one lawyer from Newbury have come together over lockdown to write and publish Good Work Good Business to help companies thrive in a rapidly-evolving post-Covid world.

The book, available now on Amazon with all proceeds going to The Trussell Trust, draws upon decades of experience in business transformation and change and is the sequel to the authors’ book The Future of Work.

The authors, many of whom are yet to meet in person, include Michelle Bailey, people and employment expert and chair of the Thames Valley CIPD branch, and Julie Taylor, partner at the Gardner Leader law firm, which has offices in Newbury, Thatcham, Maidenhead and London.

The 11 writers saw coronavirus as a catalyst to re-evaluate new ways of working in a Covid world.

Over video link, they researched and wrote Good Work Good Business together, from the content right down to the cover design.

The book is packed with practical advice and tips, new ideas and well-researched best practice to enhance business performance and ‘build back better’ in a post-Covid world.

Authors span a range of topics, from employee engagement and wellbeing to flexible working and employee contracts.

Every aspect of leadership is examined, from building trust, handling conflict and managing difficult conversations.

Julie Taylor said: “The project has been hugely exciting, and it’s been great to work with such an experienced and knowledgeable group of business leaders.”

Heather Mills from Penwood-based DuckSoup HR said: “The real challenge was the motivation to keep going. We all hit a pain point at some point and needed the help and support of others in the group to keep going, write the chapter, edit it, finish it and then publish it.”