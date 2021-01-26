Chris Wade joins top team at Gamma Communications, Newbury

GAMMA Communications plc, a technology-based provider of communication services, has appointed Chris Wade as chief marketing and product officer.

This follows the decision by Alan Mackie, former CMPO, to step down and retire from the company from December 31.

Mr Wade joins the senior leadership team at Gamma, which is based at Kings Road West, Newbury, and he reports to chief executive Andrew Taylor.

Mr Taylor said: “We are delighted to appoint Chris to the role and to welcome him to the Gamma family. Having worked in a variety of product and marketing roles with a focus on software, Chris brings a fresh perspective to our vision and strategy.

“We are looking forward to working alongside him to consolidate our position as a leading provider of UCaaS [unified communications as a service] in the UK and European markets.”

Mr Wade joined Gamma in December 2020, working alongside Mr Mackie to ensure a smooth transition.

“It is an honour to succeed Alan, who has had an extraordinary tenure with Gamma,” Mr Wade said. “I am proud to be joining the company during a period of such unprecedented change in digital adoption.

“Gamma is a truly innovative company full of knowledgeable and talented people. Our strong reputation in the market perfectly positions us to help businesses embrace digital innovation through the adoption of UCaaS.

“I will strive to continue building on the company’s great foundations, while further fulfilling our ambitions in the UK and Europe.”

Prior to Gamma, Mr Wade served as chief product officer at Aptitude Software. He held a number of leadership roles in strategy, product management and marketing in several different operating businesses within The Sage Group plc, one of the leading providers of business management solutions to SMEs globally.

Mr Wade holds a MPhys in physics from Jesus College, Oxford.