Thames Valley Berkshire LEP appoints economic analyst

THAMES Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has appointed Dexter Levick as its economic and labour market analyst.

Mr Levick will provide analysis and intelligence to inform the strategic and operational activities of the LEP. He will be responsible for undertaking research on the local labour market, skill needs and business ecosystem. His analysis will help inform the LEP and local decision makers where to focus resources to support and grow the Berkshire economy during Covid-19.

Mr Levick graduated from the University of Southampton with an MSc in international social policy (research methods) in 2019. He has previously worked at VisitBritain within its evaluation team and Ipsos MORI as a researcher in the public affairs division.

He said of his appointment that he was “excited to join the LEP during the unprecedented situation the Berkshire economy finds itself in as a result of Covid-19 and am relishing the opportunity to provide analysis for both the LEP and local decisions makers to assist them in navigating these uncertain times and beyond”.

LEP head of economic strategy and research Tim Page said: “Dexter’s analytical and statistical skills will help to provide the evidence base needed as the LEP develops its ambitious plans for the post-Covid Berkshire economy.

“Dexter further strengthens our team as we seek to meet the challenges ahead, offering full support to the businesses and workforce of Berkshire in the coming months and years.”