Newbury east Athena group to launch in March

A NEW Athena group for Newbury east will be launching in March under the leadership of the new regional director for West Berkshire. The new Newbury east group will launch on Thursday, March 19, and will then take place on the third Thursday of each month.

The group joins Hungerford, Newbury central and Newbury west, and will be held online for the moment. When face-to-face meetings can start again, the meetings are likely to take place in Yattendon.

Regional director Caroline Snowdon said: “The Athena Network in West Berkshire is about to get bigger and will give you even more opportunity to meet with women who can help you to grow your business.

“We are launching a new group on March 18 online and are looking for highly-motivated, enthusiastic, positive, giving professional women who can join us in 2021. We have already welcomed some new members and are still looking for people such as solicitors, accountants, nutritionists, therapists, gardeners and estate agents to name but a few.

“It doesn’t matter whether your business is a one-woman band or you’re an employee at a bigger firm, we also welcome visitors to try out our unique brand of networking.

“The Athena Network meetings are informal, but structured so that people have the opportunity to talk about their business, to gain business skills and to make connections.”

For more information about the new group, or to visit any of the other three groups, please visit

https://theathenanetwork.com/carolinesnowdon/