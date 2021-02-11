Spring opportunities in commercial property world

QUINTONS Commercial Property Agents reports a continued busy time despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Confidence is strong and many are looking to set up new business ventures.

Demand for land and warehouse/workshops is positive. Quintons has run out of stock in the 1,000 to 3,000 sq ft workshop range.

If you have a property and are considering a let or sale please contact Quintons for a free appraisal

Recent deals for Quintons include the following:

Units 1 and 2, Farncombe Farm, Lambourn, have been let to individual tenants at the quoting rents.

Unit 7, Green Lane, Thatcham, has been let on a new lease at the quoting rent to a commercial food preparation company.

Quintons has let workshop and car sales space at Woolhampton to an established operator on a new 10-year lease. The property is adjacent to the petrol filling station.



Quintons has sold a retail investment let in Bartholomew Street, Newbury, at £12,500 per annum for close to the £195,000 asking price.

New instructions during January include:

Quintons has been instructed to market a warehouse with separate showroom and yard facility at Units B and C, Beta Centre, Bone Lane, Newbury. The space is available to rent or purchase. The total size is 16,804 sq ft with a yard area of 0.43 acres.

The former Speedy Tool Hire property at 21-25 Hambridge Road, Newbury, is available to rent. The space totals 4,033 sq ft with ample parking to the front. The property is held on a lease with the rent payable being £35,000 per annum.

Quintons has been instructed to offer a workshop with offices and ample parking at Enterprise Way, Thatcham, for rent. The total floor space is 7,226 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to market a self-contained office space at 6 West Mills Yard, Newbury, for rent. The office totals 711 sq ft and includes two parking spaces.

For full details or further information on any of the commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at Quintons’ website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.