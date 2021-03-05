Trevor Hall appointed finance director at Gardner Leader, Newbury

AWARD-winning law firm Gardner Leader, with offices across the South East and London, has appointed Trevor Hall as its new finance director to support the company during its sustained growth.

In the last 12 months, the solicitors has welcomed several new employees to the team, recently qualified three trainee solicitors and expanded its office space in Newbury.

A commercially astute finance leader previously at Deloitte, Mr Hall will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s business performance and its financial trajectory.

Having qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte in 2005 and a member of the ICAEW (the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales), he has gained extensive finance experience with Siemens, Man Group and Red Bee Media.

As part of his 17 years in the industry, Mr Hall moved to Dubai in 2013 where he became the finance director for Deloitte Advisory for the whole Middle East region. After returning home to the UK in November 2018, he worked in advisory until January 2021 when he accepted a role at Gardner Leader.

Mr Hall said: “I’m thrilled to have joined one of the most forward-thinking, friendly and client-focused law firms in the country.

“I have received a warm welcome from everyone in the firm, and I’m very much looking forward to being part of its journey as Gardner Leader continues to expand its service offering.”

In his role as finance director, Mr Hall will be working closely with the board and partner group to continue to develop the practice, provide expert insight and guidance, as well as lead relationships with banks and other external providers.

“Trevor brings with him a wealth of experience gained from working with some of the world’s leading organisations,” said Gardner Leader managing partner Derek Rodgers.

“It’s always been important for us to continue to invest in our people and services to meet the demands of the changing world, and we are pleased to welcome Trevor and his expertise to the senior management team.”