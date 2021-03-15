Kingsclere mergers and acquisitions firm BCMS launches branding refresh

A KINGSCLERE-based mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor has rebranded for 2021.

UK corporate finance specialist BCMS has launched the new brand as the sell-side advisor looks to better reflect its range of services for business owners.

It is the first rebrand the company has undertaken since 2012 and was undertaken as the business looks to position its “tailored approach and wide-ranging technical expertise as a sell-side advisor”, according to chief executive Jonathan Dunn.

He added: “We hope this new, fresh brand better reflects where BCMS is as a business in 2021.

“We are extremely proud of our heritage as an advisor, with hundreds of successful transactions across 30-plus years.

“This new brand is an opportunity for us to position our wide-ranging expertise as a sell-side advisor and demonstrate our truly bespoke approach.

“In the past, BCMS has been viewed by some industry commentators as a SME-specialist, focused on trade and retirement sales.

“In reality we have long delivered a range of transaction types, generating enduring positive outcomes for businesses across a range of industries.

“Our approach is tailored to each and every client, and we work in partnership with our clients to achieve their goals.

“We like to think BCMS is an advisor with a difference. We have an incredibly talented team at BCMS.

“Our range of successful deals in 2020/21 – including the sale of SaaS specialist DPS Software – and our pipeline for the coming months is testament to the fact that even in challenging times, BCMS is well positioned to deliver the very best results for our clients.”

First established in 1989, BCMS has completed transactions across a range of sectors and deal structures, from full company sales to strategic trade acquirers in the UK and overseas, to growth capital transactions and/or cash-out deals with private equity investors.

The rebranding is spearheaded by a new website, www.bcms.com, which includes resources for business owners considering their succession and exit options.

This includes a fully searchable, cross-referenced list of the advisor’s track record, which catalogues BCMS’s completed transactions in key sectors including IT services, software, healthcare and food, and offers insights into deal rationale and buyer strategy.

In addition, the website features detailed case study videos, featuring entrepreneurs who have experienced the transaction process first hand.

Interviewees are drawn from across the BCMS Fellows Group – a unique network of around 200 former BCMS clients, who stay close to BCMS post transaction and offer guidance and advice to other entrepreneurs considering their succession plans or exit strategies.

Mr Dunn also said that the past 12 months have been “the most challenging on record” for the business.

“However, the M&A world has not just gone on pause, and it is certainly true that some sectors have thrived during 2020/21, with demand for some of our clients’ products and services increasing significantly,” he said.

“I can confirm that we have some landmark transactions currently at the late negotiation stages, in sectors including cutting-edge manufacturing, online technology and professional services, which we hope to announce shortly.

“Transactions are still happening, and great businesses are still highly desirable, but there are obvious challenges to getting the best outcomes in the current climate.

“We are talking to clients – and prospective clients – on a daily basis, and many are asking us how the pandemic is affecting buyers and investors, and their appetite to invest.

“Our answer is clear – the key to successful deal-making over the coming period will be about making the ‘business case to buy’ – demonstrating performance, business resilience and generating confidence in your future prospects amongst buyers.

“And for that, preparing extensively for the M&A process is now more important than ever.”

BCMS chief executive Jonathan Dunn