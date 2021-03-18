Roadmap is driving more commercial property activity

Quintons Commercial Property Agents is reporting confidence in the market since the roadmap has been announced.

There is still a long way to go to recover, but green shoots are evident and we are working with landlords and tenants to ensure demand is satisfied.

Recent deals for Quintons include the following:

Shop 4, 125 London Road, Newbury – a retail unit formerly Ladbrokes – is let to Code Ninja which specialises in teaching computer code.

Unit 6 Green Lane, Thatcham, is let on a new lease at the quoting rent to a marketing company. The units totals 1,600 sq ft, to include first floor office.

Quintons, acting for a local investor, has acquired an office building in South London for a family portfolio. The property will be let to an existing tenant, creating a valuable investment.



Quintons, acting for a local investor, has let a retail unit in Barnstaple High Street, Devon, to Trespass. The property was

previously let to Sports Direct, Quintons acted in the surrender of the lease and grant of the new one for the owner’s pension fund.

New instructions during February include the following:

Quintons has been instructed to market an office building at 22 Park Street, Newbury, on a freehold basis. The property totals 3,949 sq ft net with the benefit of 16 parking spaces to the rear.

The former Hays Travel at 95 Northbrook Street, Newbury, has become available. The retail units comprises 1,247 sq ft plus a

parking space to the rear. The property is available on a new lease.

Quintons has been instructed to offer a workshop with offices and ample parking at Enterprise Way, Thatcham, for rent. The total floor space is 7,226 sq ft.

Quintons is instructed to market a self-contained workshop building at Sterling Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury, which totals 2,790 sq ft, to rent. The property includes parking to the front, three-phase power and gas blower heater.

Quintons has been instructed to market first-floor office space at Newmarket House, Market Street, Newbury, to rent. The property totals 1,336 sq ft with the benefit of six parking spaces.

For full details or further information on any of the commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at Quintons’ website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.