Bluebird Care North Hampshire and West Berkshire shortlisted for two Home Care Awards

BLUEBIRD Care North Hampshire and West Berkshire has been shortlisted in the Live-in Care Expertise and the Recruitment, Retention and Staff Motivation Expertise categories at the 2021 Home Care Awards.

The Home Care Awards are the benchmark for business and service excellence in the UK home care sector.

This year, they will focus on recognising home care providers that have stood out with their innovation, response to Covid-19, the excellence of their provision and business performance.

An online awards presentation will take place on April 23.

Bluebird Care North Hampshire and West Berkshire was shortlisted for its Live-in Care Expertise following a year of substantial growth.

As of November 2020, its Live-in Care Service had grown by more than 300 per cent.

The home care provider uses observation kits that contain Bluetooth enabled diagnostic equipment which connects to an online portal.

Information is collected, analysed and presented in a form that can be used by the company and the customers’ health care professional to help detect and monitor any changes.

Bluebird Care has also been shortlisted for Recruitment, Retention and Staff Motivation Expertise.

Over the past year, it has increased retention of staff, decreased staff turnover, and hired almost 30 people despite Covid-19, to help cope with increased demand for its services.

Bluebird Care directors Phil Miles and John Prendergast said: “Our reputation as the leading provider of high-quality home care across North Hampshire and West Berkshire is underpinned by our commitment to recruit and retain the very best care professionals and we are delighted that this has been recognised.”