Coronavirus West Berkshire: Clap for our Carers returns tonight

People across West Berkshire went to their front doors and windows last week to give a heartfelt round of applause for the NHS staff on the frontline of our battle against coronavirus. And we will all be doing it again this evening (Thursday).

In a show of unity during the lockdown crisis, households will continue to show their appreciation for our health worker heroes at 8pm.

Last week cheers, car horns, clapping and the banging of pots and pans could be heard around towns and villages, as young and old joined together to say thank you to those working tirelessly to look after our loved ones.

As everyone followed Government guidelines and remained inside to help our NHS, it provided a perfect opportunity for neighbours to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers, albeit from the safe distance of their own doors.

The ‘Clap for our Carers’ campaign gained the backing of many famous faces, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The emotional moment has been shared by thousands of people on social media.

Send us your photos and videos this evening too.