Coronavirus West Berkshire: School transport refunds available

Parents and carers in financial difficulty can apply for a refund on school transport fares after schools were forced to close due to coronavirus.

West Berkshire Council said today (Friday) that it would offer a refund to purchasers of a farepayer seat on home to school transport for the two weeks from March 23, 2020 to April 3, 2020.

To qualify for this refund parents and carers will need to complete the refund form at https://info.westberks.gov.uk/article/36932

The council said that the information would need to be completed correctly as the payment will be made by bank transfer.

Completed forms must be returned to: transport@westberks.gov.uk by Thursday, April 30.

The move follows the Government directive to close schools due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on March 20.

The council said that a decision will be made regarding an automatic refund for the school period between April, 20 to May 22 and June 1 to July 17, once the Government issued further guidance on school attendance for these periods.

A dedicated helpline for young people worried about Covid-19 has also been set up in the district.