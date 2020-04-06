Coronavirus West Berkshire: more than 90 confirmed cases

West Berkshire has 92 confirmed coronavirus cases, official figures from Public Health England show.

The latest figures are as of 9am this morning (Monday, April 6).

Today's figure is an increase on yesterday's number of 80, though not everyone with the virus will have been tested.

The first case was confirmed in the district just over three weeks ago on Friday, March 13.

A special care hub is being set up in Newbury for people displaying Covid-19 symptoms.