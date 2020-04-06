Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: more than 90 confirmed cases

Special care hub being set up in Newbury

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

West Berkshire has 92 confirmed coronavirus cases, official figures from Public Health England show. 

The latest figures are as of 9am this morning (Monday, April 6). 

Today's figure is an increase on yesterday's number of 80, though not everyone with the virus will have been tested. 

The first case was confirmed in the district just over three weeks ago on Friday, March 13.

A special care hub is being set up in Newbury for people displaying Covid-19 symptoms.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Giant bug causes car crash near Hermitage

Giant bug causes car crash in Thatcham

What a mess: Police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

What a mess: police greeted with this scene after responding to calls from public

New shopping measures announced 

New shopping measures announced today

Thatcham man captures close up photograph of International Space Station

Thatcham man captures close up photograph of International Space Station

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33