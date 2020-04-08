Coronavirus West Berkshire: Cases continue to rise as Downing Street says PM's condition is "improving"

A total of 121 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in West Berkshire.

The new figures, which have just been released by Public Health England are correct as of 9am today (Wednesday).

This is an increase of 14 cases in the past 24 hours.

Nationally there has been a further 938 Covid-19-related deaths in the UK in the last 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the pandemic hit.

In total 60,733 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK, with 7,097 deaths.

The figures were released around the same time that the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was “improving” and “sitting up in bed”.

The PM has spent two nights in intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

In the daily Downing Street briefing Mr Sunak said Mr Johnson was “engaging positively with the clinical team”.

Mr Johnson tested positive for the virus nearly two weeks ago and was taken into hospital on Sunday evening after his symptoms had persisted.

In Newbury, a special Primary Care Hub has been set up at Newbury Racecourse for local people showing symptoms of coronavirus, but not needing immediate hospital treatment.

The specially-adapted and contained area is at the racecourse’s east entrance.

Another hub is being set up at the walk-in centre in Reading’s Broad Street Mall.

The West Berkshire hub will initially be open Monday-Friday, from 10am to 4pm.

The hubs will only be available to patients who have already gone through a structured medical assessment.

Anyone starting to show the coronavirus symptoms of a constant cough and/or high temperature, will still initially be asked to self isolate for seven days and seek advice from NHS 111 online if required – https://111.nhs.uk/

Patients will then be referred on to their GP practice and/or one of the hubs where appropriate.